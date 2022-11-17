JUST IN
Every second counts. Or does it? The answer holds leap second's fate
Sri Lankan cricketer Gunathilaka granted bail in sexual assault case
Facebook still banning Trump for now despite 2024 presidential campaign
Russian missile strike hits Ukraine's Odesa region, says official
US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition, river restoration in world
Finland needs 50,000 immigrants per year by 2050 to fill job vacancies
Asia-Pacific leaders to tackle trade, sustainability in Pacific-Rim summit
Chinese authorities face public anger over 2nd child's quarantine death
G20: Trudeau concerned over China's interference in domestic affairs
World Cup players get protection from social media abuse during tournament
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Sri Lankan cricketer Gunathilaka granted bail in sexual assault case
Business Standard

Every second counts. Or does it? The answer holds leap second's fate

International timekeepers are meeting in France to debate the future of the bothersome leap second

Topics
Time | Central Bureau of Investigation | weight gain

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

The International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM – Le Bureau Internationale Poid et Mesure) meets tomorrow (November 18) at its headquarters in Versailles, France, to vote on various things. One of these involves the future of the “leap second”: Will international timekeepers continue to add a second every so often to adjust for natural variations in the Earth’s rotation and revolution?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Time

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 16:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.