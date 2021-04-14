Explosion rocks football ground during match in Pakistan; 12 injured

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Israelis pay respects to victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, demand justice
'We remember', says Ratan Tata on 12th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak Opposition parties hold anti-govt rally despite security threats
Maharashtra: 7 injured in cylinder explosion after fire at shop in Thane
-
At least 12 people were injured on Tuesday when a powerful explosion took place at a football ground during a match in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to the police.
A football match was underway in Allahabad Town in Hub, the industrial centre of the province, to pay tributes to policemen killed in the line of duty when a locally-manufactured improvised explosive device detonated, causing a loud explosion, senior police officer Mohammad Ahmed Zaheer said.
He said 12 people injured in the explosion were rushed to Karachi for treatment.
Two of the injured are in a critical condition, he said.
A senior police official said that the explosion took place at the final match of the tournament.
The police were investigating the nature of the blast and a possible motive.
Hub town connects Karachi to Balochistan.
Separatists and militants have been carrying out a number of terror attacks in Balochistan and usually attack security forces, including police, workers and labourers from outside the province who work on the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in different parts of the province.
Last year, seven soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) and seven security guards were killed when terrorists attacked a convoy escorting workers of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.
In another attack last year, at least eight people, including police and FC personnel, were injured in a blast in Hub.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU