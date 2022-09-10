Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant increasingly precarious, says IAEA

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine's nuclear plant cut from main power line again: Officials
At UNSC, India voices concern over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
IAEA calls for safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
IAEA to keep experts permanently at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
-
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is becoming "increasingly precarious" after shelling caused a complete blackout in the nearby city of Enerhodar.
In a statement on Friday, chief of the UN nuclear watchdog said that shelling of the switchyard at the thermal power plant in Enerhodar, home to the Zaporizhzhia plant's operators and their families, has destroyed the city's power infrastructure and led to a complete blackout, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Given the increased and continued shelling, there is little likelihood of re-establishing reliable offsite power" to the plant, Grossi said.
He said that the Zaporizhzhia plant's operator is considering shutting down the facility's only operating reactor, which would leave the plant fully reliant on emergency diesel generators for ensuring vital nuclear safety and security functions.
Grossi also said the increasingly dire situation at Enerhodar might impact the availability of essential staff at the nuclear plant.
He reiterated his call for the immediate cessation of all shelling around the plant and the establishment of a "nuclear safety and security protection zone now."
"This is the only way to ensure that we do not face a nuclear accident," he warned.
Zaporizhzhia, one of Europe's largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, while its Ukrainian staff continue to operate it.
In recent weeks, the site of the plant has been attacked by shelling, with Ukraine and Russia accusing each other of the strikes.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU