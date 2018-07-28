Explosions rock eastern Aghan city as militants attack midwife centre

Militants attacked a midwife training centre in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said, in the latest violence in the war-torn country.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. It was not clear if there were any casualties.

A witness near the scene told AFP he could hear sporadic gunfire, suggesting the attack may be ongoing.

Several midwives have been rescued, provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

Provincial health department spokesman Inamullah Miakhil confirmed its had been attacked.

A witness in a nearby department told AFP he heard several explosions and then saw three gunmen enter the lane where the is located.

has been the scene of several attacks in recent months that have killed dozens.

Most of the attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group.