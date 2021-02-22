Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter adopt Australian misinformation code

-
ALSO READ
FB, Google, Twitter CEOs to testify about misinformation before US Congress
Google pauses plans for 'news showcase' product in Australia: Report
Google opens paid-for Aus news platform to undercut Canberra's payment law
Life without Google: Australia faces unthinkable in spat with search giant
Australia says Google, Facebook close to media 'significant' pay deals
-
Top tech giants like Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok and Twitter have have agreed on adopt the Australian Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation that aims to address the spread of fake news and disinformation on online platforms.
The code, prepared by the Digital Industry Group Inc (DiGi), a non-profit industry association, will be reviewed in 12 months, reports ZDNet.
The code will apply to certain products and services that are delivered to end users in Australia, such as user-generated sponsored and shared content.
Private messaging services, email services, and enterprise services are excluded from the code.
The code was developed in response to government policy where it asked the major digital platforms to develop a voluntary code of conduct outlining what the platforms will do to address concerns regarding disinformation and credibility signalling for news content.
The code provides seven guiding principles, with the first aimed at protecting freedom of expression.
"Signatories should not be compelled by governments or other parties to remove content solely on the basis of its alleged falsity if the content would not otherwise be unlawful," according to the code.
The digital platforms who have signed this code recognise their role as important actors within the Australian information ecosystem and have already implemented a range of measures to tackle the propagation of disinformation and misinformation amongst users of their services and products.
"Any actions taken by digital platforms to address the propagation of Disinformation and Misinformation should not contravene commitments they have made to respect the privacy of Australian users, including in terms and conditions, published policies and voluntary codes of conduct as well as by applicable laws," the code read.
This includes respect for users' expectations of privacy when using digital platforms and in private digital communications. Additionally, any access to data for research purposes must protect user privacy.
Meanwhile, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's ABC News app shot to the top of Apple's App Store charts in Australia over the course of the last few days, just after Facebook banned Australian news sources on its platform.
ABC capitalised on Facebook's news ban with an ad sending users to its app.
Facebook's ban was in response to an Australian regulatory measure that will force tech platforms to pay Australian media companies for the content users share (and that platforms earn ad revenue from).
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU