Power back, but Texans stormed with thousand-dollar electricity bills
Business Standard

United to temporarily stop flying some Boeing 777 after engine failure

The FAA had said it expected the new inspection would require some planes to be temporarily taken out of service

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

Boeing 777-200
A Boeing 777-200 operated by United Airlines made an emergency return to Denver International Airport following an engine failure that rained debris on a city suburb. The airline said no-one aboard was injured

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Airlines said late Sunday it will immediately halt all flights by its fleet of 24 Boeing 777 airplanes with the same type of engine involved in Saturday's emergency landing in Denver.

The announcement came after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would require stepped-up inspections of 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 series engines after the right engine failure on United Flight 328.

United said it will continue discussions with U.S. regulators "to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 22 2021. 06:45 IST

