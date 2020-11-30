Facebook nears deal to buy chatbot startup Kustomer at about $1 bn: Report

-
-
(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is close to buying Kustomer in a deal that would value the customer-service and chatbot startup at about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3odBJ91)
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
