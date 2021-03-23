FBI, US Attorney condemn acts of violence against Asian Americans

-
ALSO READ
Satya Nadella, lawmakers appalled by acts of hate against Asian Americans
FBI director Cray warns violent 'domestic terrorism' growing in US
Freedom House downgrades India to 'partly free' for first time since 1997
Europol, FBI arrest 20 cybercrime money-launderers from various nations
Biden, Harris meet Asian American leaders in Atlanta after deadly shootings
-
A week after a shooting incident at three Asian spas in Atlanta, senior Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials and a federal US attorney on Monday condemned acts of violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country.
This comes after a gunman last week shot eight people dead at massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia. A majority of people who were killed were Asian, however, FBI Director Chris Wray had said it did not appear that the crime was racially motivated.
"The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and the FBI condemn all acts of violence, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the nation and in our communities," a release from the US Department of Justice said.
Acting US Attorney Raj Parekh in the statement said hate crimes and discrimination against anyone, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, are reprehensible acts.
"Hate crimes and discrimination against anyone, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, are reprehensible acts that are contrary to the ideals of our Nation and have no place in our society," said Parekh.
"We will not stand still amid the horrific reports of racist and xenophobic acts of violence targeting Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals and communities nationwide," he added.
FBI's Washington Field Office Assistant Director Steven D'Antuono, said such hate crimes can have a devastating impact and bring fear to entire communities in the US.
The statement specified that the condemnation comes from Parekh, D'Antuono and FBI agents in charge of two field offices in Virginia.
The incidence of hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149 per cent in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, even as the overall hate crime dropped 6 per cent, according to the Centre for the Study of Hate and Extremism.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU