Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleads guilty in US labour probe, pay $30 mn fine

-
ALSO READ
Fiat to plead guilty, pay $30 mn to resolve US criminal labour probe
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA revise merger terms due to Covid-19 crisis
Fiat Chrysler, PSA win EU antitrust okay for $38 billion merger
Carmakers Fiat Chrysler and PSA confirm progress toward full merger
Fiat Chrysler to invest $250 million in India unit to launch new SUVs
-
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleaded guilty on Monday to charges it conspired with company executives to make illegal, lavish gifts to United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders and undermined workers' confidence in collective bargaining.
The U.S. unit of the Italian-American automaker, which is now part of Stellantis NV, said in January it reached agreement with U.S. prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and pay a $30 million fine.
U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said at a court hearing he accepted Fiat Chrysler's guilty plea and set a June 21 sentencing date.
Fiat Chrysler also agreed to three years of probation and oversight by an independent compliance monitor to ensure it follows federal labor laws.
The Justice Department said Fiat Chrysler conspired to make more than $3.5 million in illegal payments to then-UAW officers from 2009 through 2016.
In December, the UAW agreed to independent oversight to resolve the corruption investigation, which ensnared two former UAW presidents.
Federal prosecutors in Detroit charged 15 former UAW officials as part of its investigation, and former presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams both pleaded guilty to embezzling union funds. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced April 16.
Several UAW officers, including the two former UAW presidents, admitted embezzling millions of dollars in total for personal benefit, using funds to purchase expensive liquor and cigars and to pay for golf outings and related equipment, and expensive hotel stays.
The investigation led rival automaker General Motors to sue Fiat Chrysler last year, accusing company executives of bribing UAW officials to secure labor agreements that put GM at a disadvantage.
Borman in July dismissed GM's lawsuit, which Fiat Chrysler called "meritless."
On Thursday, a federal appeals court will hear GM's effort to revive the lawsuit. In January, GM said Fiat Chrysler had finally admitted "after years of denials - that it engaged in a longstanding pattern of corruption."
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and Steve Orlofsky)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU