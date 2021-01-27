Fiat to plead guilty, pay $30 mn to resolve US criminal labour probe

-
ALSO READ
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA revise merger terms due to Covid-19 crisis
Fiat Chrysler, PSA win EU antitrust okay for $38 billion merger
Carmakers Fiat Chrysler and PSA confirm progress toward full merger
Fiat Chrysler to invest $250 million in India unit to launch new SUVs
Fiat Chrysler expects festivals to push India sales to pre-Covid level
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler said Wednesday it has reached an agreement to settle a criminal probe by U.S. prosecutors into conduct of some former employees tied to a United Auto Workers corruption scandal.
Fiat Chrysler, which is now part of Stellantis NV said it has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and pay a $30 million fine. The automaker has also agreed an independent compliance monitor for three years. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said it would unveil more details of the settlement later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU