Fiat to plead guilty, pay $30 mn to resolve US criminal labour probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - said Wednesday it has reached an agreement to settle a criminal probe by U.S. prosecutors into conduct of some former employees tied to a United Auto Workers corruption scandal.

Fiat Chrysler, which is now part of Stellantis NV said it has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and pay a $30 million fine. The automaker has also agreed an independent compliance monitor for three years. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said it would unveil more details of the settlement later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

