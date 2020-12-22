Fiat Chrysler, PSA win EU antitrust okay for $38 billion merger

-
ALSO READ
EU antitrust regulators set to approve Fiat Chrysler, PSA merger: Report
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA revise merger terms due to Covid-19 crisis
Carmakers Fiat Chrysler and PSA confirm progress toward full merger
Fiat recalls more than 900,000 US vehicles due to faulty air bag covers
Fiat Chrysler expects festivals to push India sales to pre-Covid level
-
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and French rival PSA gained EU antitrust approval on Monday for their $38 billion merger to create the world's No.4 carmaker after pledging to boost Japanese rival Toyota Motor.
The two carmakers are looking to the deal to help them tackle the industry's dual challenges of funding cleaner vehicles and the global pandemic.
The European Commission said PSA will extend its small van agreement with Toyota Motor by increasing capacity for Toyota and cutting transfer prices for the vehicles, spare parts and accessories to address EU competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story in October.
"Access to a competitive market for small commercial vans is important for many self-employed and small and medium companies throughout Europe," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
Fiat and PSA will also allow rivals to access their repair and maintenance networks for vans to help new entrants expand in the market, the EU competition enforcer said.
The merged entity to be called Stellantis would own brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati as well as Peugeot, Opel and DS.
"FCA and Groupe PSA warmly welcome the European Commission's clearance authorizing the merger and the creation of Stellantis, a world leader in new mobility," the companies said, adding that the shareholders of both companies will meet separately on Jan 4 to approve the transaction.
"The closing of the merger is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2021".
FCA's controlling shareholder is Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family while PSA's investors are the Peugeot family, the French government and China's Dongfeng.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU