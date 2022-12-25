Final death toll in Malaysia's Selangor campsite landslide stands at 31

The final victim of last week's in has been recovered, leaving the final at 31, the authorities have said.

The final victim, a boy aged between seven and 12, was found about four meters from a popular campsite in Selangor state, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the fire and rescue department.

The authorities have also released a list of victims, with some teachers and students coming from local school.

The youngest victim was one year old, while the oldest was 67 years old. Eleven of the victims were children.

The struck a popular campsite in Selangor state last Friday, catching about 100 people as they were sleeping, with 450,000 cubic meters of soil sliding downhill toward the victims.

The disaster came as the Southeast Asian country has seen a season of heavy rain as part of the northeast monsoon season, which typically lasts from November to March.

