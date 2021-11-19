First batch of Russia's humanitarian aid arrives in Afghanistan

-
-
The first batch of Russia's humanitarian aid has arrived in Afghanistan.
Three planes carrying 36 tons of humanitarian aid landed at the Kabul airport on Thursday. The aid, including flour, cooking oil and blankets, has been handed over to Afghan officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Expressing gratitude to Russia for the aid, the Afghan officials receiving the aid called on other nations to support the war-torn country at this moment when Afghans are facing food shortage, Xinhua news agency reported.
Russia, according to a statement from the NDMA, will send 108 ton of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in three rounds, with the first round arriving on Thursday morning and the remaining two in the near future.
