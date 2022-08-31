Food aid ship with 37,000 MT wheat leaves Ukraine port for Yemen: UN agency

A ship chartered by the World Food Programme (WFP) carrying 37,000 metric tonne of wheat left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Yuznhy for on Tuesday, the UN agency said in a statement.

"This is the second maritime shipment of WFP food assistance to leave since the beginning of the (Russian-Ukrainian) conflict in February," it added.

The shipment would provide assistance to nearly 4 million people in for one month, it said.

has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, causing the country's economy to collapse and pushing millions to the brink of famine, Xinhua news agency reported.

