Imran Khan approaches Islamabad High Court to dismiss terror charges.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister has approached the Islamabad (IHC) to dismiss the terrorism case lodged against him.

Khan in a petition filed before the pleaded that the terrorism case be declared "illegal" and that disciplinary action against him should be stopped, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the additional sessions judge of the federal capital.

After getting embroiled in a slew of legal battles, is now offering to "take back" his controversial remarks regarding an additional district and sessions judge.

This reply came in response show-cause notice by the Islamabad (IHC) in contempt proceedings that saw the PTI chief getting into a heated political battle with the country's coalition government.

Earlier, the PTI chief had staged a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them. Khan even vowed to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Last week, PTI chief said that he will help flood-affected people but would not stop the "Haqeeqi Azadi" campaign for real independence of the country.

The former PM is holding public rallies in different parts of the country as part of his mass mobilization drive before his 'final call' of the long march on Islamabad.

Khan said that a nation can only come out of a catastrophe by dealing with it together. "Our senior leadership met and we decided I would do[an] telethon to raise funds for flood affected on Monday night," he said in an earlier tweet.

The former PM said that 'Imran Tigers', a term he uses for PTI's tiger force, will be activated to volunteer for relief work. "A committee under Sania Nishtar will be set up to identify and coordinate funds allocation based on needs," he added.

