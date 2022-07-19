Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

-
ALSO READ
'To make the right decisions': Rishi Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson
Rishi Sunak offers himself for independent review amid UK tax row
Voters believe Rishi Sunak will make good PM, UK opinion poll finds
Boris Johnson quits, Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK Prime Minister
Explained: What happens if British PM Johnson wins the confidence vote?
-
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday topped the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament as the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister narrowed down to four, with Tom Tugendhat out of the race after receiving the lowest votes.
The British Indian former finance minister received 115 votes in the third round of voting, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt holding on to the second spot with 82 votes followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 71 votes, and Kemi Badenoch at 58 votes.
The next round of voting is expected on Tuesday to further whittle down the shortlist, with votes scheduled until only two candidates remain in the fray by Thursday.
The final two will then hold hustings up and down the UK to win over the Conservative Party's membership of around 160,000 eligible voters to cast postal ballots in their favour.
The winner of that ballot will go on to be elected the new party leader and take over from caretaker Boris Johnson as the new British Prime Minister by September 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU