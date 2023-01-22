JUST IN
Business Standard

Former UK PM Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets President Zelensky

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine | Volodymyr Zelensky

IANS  |  Kyiv 

ukraine
Boris Johnson makes a surprise visit to Ukrainian President Zelensky

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday reached the Ukrainian capital and visited its outskirts before meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports said.

The Conservative MP said it was a "privilege" to visit the country at the invitation of Zelensky, the BBC reported.

The unannounced visit came as fresh questions over Johnson's personal finances emerged in the UK, including claims that BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped Mr Johnson secure a loan while he was Prime Minister.

Johnson, who made no mention of the allegations, he was received by the President and other Ukrainian ministers.

"I welcome Boris Johnson, a true friend of Ukraine, to Kyiv. Boris thanks for your support!" Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Johnson also visited the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka, which were occupied by Russian forces in March last year, and allegedly saw a massacre.

--IANS

vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 23:42 IST

