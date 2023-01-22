Former UK PM Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets President Zelensky

-
ALSO READ
Johnson and Johnson: Why talc-based powder will stop their sales in 2023?
Zelensky hosts forum of world leaders to rally support for Crimea's return
UK PM Boris Johnson slams Russia's 'cultural vandalism' in Ukraine
Ukraine liberates over 6,000 sq km territory from Russia in Sept: Zelensky
Russia plans prolonged attacks with Iran-made drones, says Zelensky
-
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday reached the Ukrainian capital and visited its outskirts before meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports said.
The Conservative MP said it was a "privilege" to visit the country at the invitation of Zelensky, the BBC reported.
The unannounced visit came as fresh questions over Johnson's personal finances emerged in the UK, including claims that BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped Mr Johnson secure a loan while he was Prime Minister.
Johnson, who made no mention of the allegations, he was received by the President and other Ukrainian ministers.
"I welcome Boris Johnson, a true friend of Ukraine, to Kyiv. Boris thanks for your support!" Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
Johnson also visited the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka, which were occupied by Russian forces in March last year, and allegedly saw a massacre.
--IANS
vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 23:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU