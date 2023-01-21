JUST IN
India, Egypt carry maiden joint exercise among special forces in Rajasthan
PM Modi can play key role in Ukraine-Russia talks: French journalist
Brazilian president Lula to meet Joe Biden at White House next month
Immigrants continue to face cruelty, says Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah
US Secy Blinken cautions China against changing status quo in Taiwan
Nikki Haley accused of plotting a bid to become Trump's vice-president
Sweden braces for anti-Turkey demonstrations amid NATO accession bid
UN says Taliban divided on restoring women's rights post official visit
Chris Hipkins to succeed Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
IAEA says Fukushima water release into sea to follow safety standards
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
India, Egypt carry maiden joint exercise among special forces in Rajasthan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IAF to hold Exercise Pralay along LAC in northeast amid standoff with China

IAF will carry out Exercise Pralay involving all its major air bases in the northeast including the recently moved drone squadrons in the northeast amid the ongoing standoff with China

Topics
IAF | China | Rafale

ANI  General News 

Light combat helicopter
Representative Image

The Indian Air Force will carry out Exercise Pralay involving all its major air bases in the northeast including the recently moved drone squadrons in the northeast amid the ongoing standoff with China, informed officials.

The exercise planned to be held in the next few days also comes at a time when the Indian Air Force has deployed and activated the S-400 air defence squadron in the area which can take on any enemy aircraft or missile from a distance of up to 400 km.

According to officials, the exercise would see major combat assets of the Air Force including the Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets activated along with the transport and other aircraft.

The IAF recently moved a squadron of drones from other bases to the northeast to augment its capabilities of monitoring adversary activities along the Sikkim and the Siliguri Corridor sector.

The Chinese have also been increasing their activities along the Doklam area and are under the constant watch of Indian security agencies, as per officials.

This is the second such command-level exercise carried out by the IAF in recent months.

The IAF's Eastern Command in Shillong has the entire northeast air space to look after along the China border and frequently scrambles its fighters the moment the Chinese try to fly too close to the LAC or move in a direction towards Indian locations there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IAF

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 10:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.