Germany to set up $196 billion stabilisation fund to fight energy crisis
Japan to pay up to $320 million to US company for memory chip production
Business Standard

France registers slight spike in births after 6 years of gradual decline

In 2021, 742,100 babies were born in France, which means that there were 2,033 births per day, a soike after six years of decline

IANS  |  Paris 

In 2021, 742,100 babies were born in France, which means that there were 2,033 births per day, a soike after six years of decline, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said in its annual report.

In 2020, 735,000 children were born in France, the lowest number since World War II, reports Xinhua news agency.

The increase "puts an end to six years of decline in the number of births between 2015 and 2020", the report published on Thursday said.

There was a temporary increase in the number of births in March and April 2021, and again between August and the end of the year, nine months after the country's second Covid-19 confinement, the INSEE said.

While the three general Covid-19 confinements in France did not have the same impact on births, "at the end of each confinement, conceptions accelerated".

"Women aged 30 to 34 were the most fertile, with births up by 3.5 per cent. This increase is even higher for the older mothers, 4.8 per cent up for 35-39-year-olds and 5.3 per cent up for women aged 40 or over," the INSEE said.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 13:45 IST

