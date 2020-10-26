France reports new daily record with over 52,000 coronavirus cases

-
-
France registered 52,010 new cases of COVID-19 infection in a 24-hour span, a new daily record after a record 45,422 on Saturday, according to the Public Health Agency on Sunday.
France now has a cumulative number of 1,138,507 coronavirus cases since the start of the epidemic. A further 116 patients died from the disease in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 34,761.
