4.7 and 5.3 magnitude earthquakes strike Baglung district of Nepal
Business Standard

France to provide two observation satellites, receiving station to Poland

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sbastien Lecornu, announced that they approved an agreement between Airbus and the Polish Armament Agency

AP  |  Warsaw 

Photo by Nemesia Production on Unsplash
Photo by Nemesia Production on Unsplash

France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognise threats early.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sbastien Lecornu, announced that they approved an agreement between Airbus and the Polish Armament Agency on equipping the Polish army with two reconnaissance satellites.

Blaszczak said the agreement represented a good opportunity to strengthen our capacity for the early detection of threats.

The Polish Armament Agency put the total value of the deal at 575 million euros ($612 million) and said the launch of the satellites into space would be completed by 2027.

The Polish Defence Ministry said that thanks to the satellites, its military will be able to obtain reconnaissance data with an accuracy of 30 centimeters (nearly a foot).

Blaszczak called it an early-warning system against both military and civilian threats such as natural disasters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 07:15 IST

