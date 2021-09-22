JUST IN
Freshworks valued at $10.13 bn after raising $1.03 bn in US IPO: Report

Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the source said, requesting anonymity as the talks are confidential

Reuters  |  NEW YORK 

Freshworks valued at $10.13 bn after raising $1.03 bn in US IPO: Report

Business software firm Freshworks, which counts Accel and Sequoia Capital among its major backers, on Tuesday priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the source said, requesting anonymity as the talks are confidential. The IPO valued Freshworks at $10.13 billion.

 

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

First Published: Wed, September 22 2021. 07:58 IST

