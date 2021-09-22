Freshworks valued at $10.13 bn after raising $1.03 bn in US IPO: Report

Business software firm Freshworks, which counts Accel and Sequoia Capital among its major backers, on Tuesday priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the source said, requesting anonymity as the talks are confidential. The IPO valued at $10.13 billion.

