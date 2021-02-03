G-7 countries seek restoration of power to elected govt in Myanmar

-
ALSO READ
All eyes on Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing as military seizes power
Myanmar coup: Suu Kyi charged for illegally importing walkie-talkies
Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi wins a seat in House of Representatives
Aung San Suu Kyi's party urges Myanmar's people to oppose 'coup'
Aung San Suu Kyi's party claims to have won majority in Myanmar elections
-
Deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders in Myanmar following a coup, foreign ministers of G-7 countries on Wednesday asked the military in the country to immediately end the state of emergency and restore power to the democratically-elected government.
G-7 countries comprising of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US along with the High Representative of the European Union issued their first joint statement on the military coup in Myanmar.
Myanmar's military on Monday took control of the country for one year and detained top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
We are deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and targeting of the media, the joint statement said.
We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law," the statement said.
The November election results must be respected and Parliament should be convened at the earliest opportunity, it said.
The G-7 countries said that the military's restrictions on information flows are deeply concerning.
Civilians, including civil society and the media, must not be subject to reprisals in any form, the statement said.
We also call for unrestricted humanitarian access to support the most vulnerable, it said.
The foreign ministers recalled their 2019 communique in which they restated their commitment to Myanmar's democratic transition, peace and accountability for human rights violations and abuses.
We stand with the people of Myanmar who want to see a democratic future, said the joint statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU