Pakistan kickstarts countrywide coronavirus vaccination programme

-
ALSO READ
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
United Kingdom's vaccination programme expands to cover over-70s
China imposes temporary travel ban on Pakistan passengers due to Covid-19
Canada on track to start coronavirus vaccine delivery by January 2021
LIVE: Stubble burning can worsen Covid-19 situation in north, says expert
-
Pakistan began its countrywide coronavirus vaccination programme on Wednesday, with the first jabs administered simultaneously in all four provinces, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the immunisation drive in capital Islamabad.
As per the schedule, frontline health workers are being vaccinated first, followed by the elderly citizens and then the rest.
The drive began after half a million doses of vaccines were donated by China on Monday.
The nationwide campaign is being held in major cities of all provinces and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir.
At the vaccination launch, Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also the chair of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said the simultaneous inauguration reflected a united national effort. He praised the health workers for risking their lives to save the people.
Advisor on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, on the occasion, said China's Sinopharm has proved its effectiveness.
Let me tell you something about the Sinopharm vaccine. Its efficacy is between 79 to 86 per cent, he said, adding that 70 per cent of the population would be vaccinated by the end of the year.
He said presently over 500 vaccine centres were administering the vaccines with a capacity of 40,000 people per day and that the capacity would be increased soon.
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll stood at 11,802 on Wednesday, after 56 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
In the same period, 1,384 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 549,032, according to the ministry of National Health Services.
So far, 504,046 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU