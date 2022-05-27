G7 nations agree to decarbonize energy sector by 2035: German Minister

The countries have agreed to decarbonize their by 2035, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.

"A significant step has been taken in the decarbonization of the energy sector, the commitment now made says that the in 2035 in all states ... should be basically decarbonized and that moving away from coal is a common goal of the G7," Habeck told reporters following a ministerial meeting in Berlin.

The G7 has also agreed to stop financing projects by 2025, the minister said, calling the decision "extremely important.

