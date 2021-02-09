GameStop shares tumble nearly 20% as retail-driven surge dies down

-
ALSO READ
More cheer for United Spirits as hard liquor sales outperform beer in Q2
Riding high
Asian stocks dip after Wall Street hit record high on stimulus hope
We've increased cash in portfolio to guard against event risks: J Jaipuria
As MRF stock outperforms, margin worries may go up; valuation as well
-
By David Randall
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of video game retailer GameStop tumbled nearly 20% Tuesday to their lowest levels since he start of a retail investor-led surge that echoed across Wall Street.
Investors who followed the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets helped push shares of GameStop to a closing high of $347.51 on Jan. 27 as part of a strategy to squeeze hedge funds that had taken a short bet on the retailer. Since then, GameStop has tumbled about 85% to near $40 a share.
The average price target of analysts tracked by Refinitiv on the company is $13.44.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Nick Macfie)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU