Gates and Bezos-backed firm to pay $15 mn to hunt metals for EVs

-
ALSO READ
Jeff Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey proves a risk too far for insurers
Zomato to soon deliver dietary, skin supplements, says CEO Deepinder Goyal
Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery: Govt extends deadline till June 15
With eye on China, 'Quad' nations to tie up in rare earths: Report
Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5
-
KoBold Metals, a mineral exploration company backed by Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, has entered into a joint venture with London-based mining firm Bluejay to search for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum used in electric vehicles on Greenland.
KoBold will spend $15 million through 2024 to help Bluejay locate natural resources as part of its Disko-Nuussuaq project in Central West Greenland.
"The Disko region has seen the rare convergence of events in earth's history that could have resulted in forming a world-class battery metal deposit," said Kurt House, CEO of KoBold.
"We are excited to invest in Greenland's emerging mineral sector and to partner with Bluejay in light of their strong track record in Greenland and the outstanding potential of the Disko project," he added.
Copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium are some of the key metals required for EV battery production. As a result, demand growth for nickel from EVs is expected to increase 14 times between till 2030.
Around 50% of the world's cobalt, another key material for EV manufacturing, is found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
KoBold uses artificial intelligence, machines, and computing to look for the raw materials needed for electric vehicles (EVs).
"We are delighted to have a partner at the pinnacle of technical innovation for new exploration methods, backed by some of the most successful investors in the world," said Bo Stensgaard, CEO of Bluejay.
"Additionally, Bluejay retains the ability to self-fund to maintain a 49% ownership through to production, providing external public investors with the opportunity of investing alongside a private investment entity of this magnitude," he added.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU