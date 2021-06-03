General Motors raises forecast, says chip shortage not as bad as feared

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
Scrappage policy to give fillip to automobile industry volumes: ICRA
Chip shortage casts shadow over China's automobile industry recovery
-
General Motors says efforts to manage the global computer chip shortage have worked better than expected, so it's financial results will improve over previous forecasts.
The company says in a statement Thursday that it has made engineering changes, prioritised semiconductor use and pulled some potential deliveries into the second quarter. So now the first-half earnings will be significantly better than forecasts it issued earlier in the year.
GM had predicted a first-half pretax profit of around USD 5.5 billion when it released first-quarter earnings in May. The company also said it's optimistic about the full year, but gave no further details.
In the first quarter the company turned a USD 2.98 billion net profit as strong US consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by the chip shortage.
GM previously forecast a full-year pretax profit of USD 10 billion to USD 11 billion and said earnings would be at the high end of the range. Full-year net income is expected to be between USD 6.8 billion and USD 7.6 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU