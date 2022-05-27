German FM discusses heavy weapon supplies with Ukraine counterpart Kuleba

-
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that he had discussed the supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
"We need more heavy weapons delivered as soon as possible, especially MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems), to repel Russian attacks," Kuleba tweeted after the talks.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister added that he had briefed Baerbock on the difficult situation in the Donbass region, Xinhua news agency reported.
Other topics of the discussion included further sanctions on Russia and Ukraine's prospects to achieve a European Union (EU) candidate status, Kuleba said.
Earlier this month, Baerbock said the government of Germany is working with German enterprises to provide modern weapons to Ukraine.
--IANS
int/shs
