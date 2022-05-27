Tanzania issues alert over monkeypox as outbreak reported in Europe

JUST IN
UN Security Council renews mandate of assistance mission for Iraq
IANS  |  Dar es Salaam 

Tanzanian health authorities have issued an alert over the reported outbreak of monkeypox in some countries in Europe.

Godwin Mollel, the Deputy Minister for Health, said in a statement that the public needs to take precautions against the monkeypox and other infectious diseases, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There are no reported monkeypox patients in Tanzania at the moment," said Mollel, cautioning members of the public to avoid touching or eating sick animals or carcasses, as well as avoiding touching anything that has been used by a sick animal.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it is expecting more infectious cases of the viral zoonotic disease as 20 countries across the world reported monkeypox cases.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headaches, swelling, back pain, aching muscles and fatigue.

People with a more serious illness may develop rashes and lesions on the face and hands, which then spread to other parts of the body.

First Published: Fri, May 27 2022. 07:36 IST

