German Foreign Minister tests Covid positive during Pakistan visit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday cut short her three-nation foreign trip after testing positive for COVID-19 while in .

Baerbock, who arrived earlier Tuesday on a two-day maiden visit to Pakistan, tested positive for shortly after meeting with her counterpart Zardari in Islamabad.

At lunch, Baerbock noticed that she had lost her sense of taste, her ministry said, adding that a rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative.

Baerbock was due to travel to Greece and Turkey.

Her all further engagements have been cancelled, the ministry added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)