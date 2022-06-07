Heavy rain, floods affect over 800,000 residents in China's Jiangxi

-
ALSO READ
15 killed, 3 missing after torrential rains across southern China
Typhoon leaves 31 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines
Philippines: At least 50 still missing after Typhoon Rai, death toll at 169
Light rain with gusty winds likely in parts of Delhi-NCR, says IMD
Cyclone Asani intensifies in Bay of Bengal, unlikely to make landfall
-
Over 800,000 residents in China's Jiangxi province have been affected by torrential rain and floods, local authorities said on Tuesday.
The latest round of rainfall since May 28 has wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province, damaging 76,300 hectares of cropland and causing direct economic losses of 1.16 billion yuan ($174 million), Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.
The province lifted its level IV flood-control emergency response on Tuesday, as heavy rain have subsided.
Authorities have called for close monitoring of weather changes and efficient flood control and drought relief efforts.
On Tuesday, the National Meteorological Centre renewed an alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.
From 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, and Hainan.
Some areas may experience up to 180 mm of rainfall.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU