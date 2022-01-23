German navy chief resigns after making comments on Ukraine, Russia

-
ALSO READ
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid rising tensions over Ukraine
Ukrainian president Zelensky hopes for talks with Russia amid tensions
US's Sherman meets with European leaders about Russia-Ukraine tensions
Negotiations on Ukraine issue would pose challenge of their own for Biden
US, its allies pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings
-
The head of the German navy resigned late Saturday after coming under fire at home and abroad for comments he made on Ukraine and Russia.
Speaking at an event in India on Friday, vice admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach had said Ukraine would not regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Schoenbach also said it was important to have Russia on the same side against China, and suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved "respect."
His comments, captured on video, caused anger in Ukraine, which summoned the German ambassador to complain. They also sparked consternation and a swift rebuke back in Berlin.
By late Saturday, Schoenbach had asked for his dismissal, saying he wanted to prevent further damage resulting to Germany and its military from his ill-considered statements."
In a statement, the German navy said Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht had accepted Schoenbach's resignation and appointed his deputy as interim naval chief.
The German government has insisted that it stands united with its NATO allies on the issue of Russia's military threat to Ukraine, warning that Moscow will pay a high price if it makes any military moves against its neighbour.
But unlike many other NATO countries, Berlin says it won't supply Ukraine with lethal weapons, arguing that it doesn't want to inflame tensions further.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU