Indonesia reports first two deaths from Omicron Covid-19 variant

Indonesia's Ministry confirmed the first two deaths from the variant amid a spike in cases triggered by the more infectious virus.

The Ministry's spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi on Saturday said one case was locally infected in Banten province and the other was an traveler who passed away in the capital Jakarta, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Both patients have comorbidities," Tarmizi added.

has recorded a total of 1,161 cases of the variant since December 15, 2021, when the Ministry detected the first case of the more infectious variant.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country jumped to 3,205 on Saturday from 772 on Monday.

Authorities have increased bed capacity in hospitals to deal with Covid-19 and intensified access to telemedicine for patients with mild and moderate symptoms.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)