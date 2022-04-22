Germany, India in talks for sustainable development tie-up: Official

-
ALSO READ
Indo-US bilateral defence ties to stay on ambitious course: Pentagon
India, France affirm closer defence ties in 20th Joint Staff talks in Paris
Indo-US ties in uncharted territory post-Ukraine war: ex-Trump official
US senators support Lithuania and Taiwan ties, potentially riling China
India-US defence ties to stay on aspiring course for Indo-Pacific: Pentagon
-
Germany is in talks with India for a broader green and sustainable development partnership, a senior German ministry official said, underlining that such an agreement is in the stages of finalisation.
State Secretary of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth, who is on a two-day visit to India, held meetings with a number of officials from the Environment, Coal and the External Affairs Ministries.
Addressing a media briefing, Flasbarth said Germany is looking for a broader green and sustainable development partnership with India.
The agreement covers a broader range of subjects related to sustainable development goals, he added.
"Mobility is one area which is quite closely linked to the energy issue. Urban development has many facets on how to organise sustainable cities with regard to energy, mobility and also with regard to social security and that is all covered with this kind of partnership.
We are open with our Indian colleagues to identify the most urgent areas under the SDG umbrella that we want to cooperate on during the next 10 years," he said.
He said the agreement can be finalised in the coming days after meetings between the cabinets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz next month.
Flasbarth said renewable energy cooperation is another area where Germany is seeking to enhance its partnership with India.
"We have a very broad area of cooperation with India in the field of climate mitigation and adaptation, and at the very centre, we have scaling up of renewable electricity and energy," he said.
Solar partnership was another issue on the agenda of Flasbarth.
"In the course of the next days, we have meetings where we will finalise it," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU