Germany needs to slash gas use by more than any other EU state: Reports

-
ALSO READ
Euro slips to month-low as West prepares new Russia sanctions
India and Germany ink agreement for cooperation in agro-ecology
Delhi to be made city of lakes with aim to conserve wetlands: Gopal Rai
Need to maintain balance between ecology, environment, development: Gadkari
Euro feels weight of French election concerns, more Russia sanctions
-
Germany needs to reduce its gas consumption by more than any other European Union member state in order to achieve the bloc's agreed savings target of 15 per cent, according to an analysis.
Germany must somehow find a way to save 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas between the beginning of August and March next year in order to reach the bloc's target, the equivalent to the average annual gas consumption of 5 million four-person households, reveals the analysis carried out by dpa news agency using EU Commission data.
Due to its high level of gas consumption, Europe's largest economy is required to make greater savings than any other EU state, making it responsible for almost a quarter of the gas savings across the bloc.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck has indicated that Germany was already on track to deliver a 14-15 per cent reduction in consumption compared to the past year.
However, last week Habeck also stressed that Germany would be attempting to reduce its consumption by more than the agreed 15 per cent minimum.
The president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Siegfried Russwurm, called on the government to speed up its gas saving measures and warned that companies attempting to switch from gas to oil were being slowed down by red tape.
He called for expediting measures such as the replacement of gas-fired power generation with coal-fired power plants.
"This is not the speed Germany needs in crisis management," Russwurm said.
"Germany is in the midst of the biggest energy crisis since the founding of the Federal Republic. Business and private consumers must do their part to save gas in order to prevent production stoppages. It is now a matter of determination and speed."
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU