Euro slips to month-low as West prepares new Russia sanctions

-
ALSO READ
Euro feels weight of French election concerns, more Russia sanctions
Short-term interest rates rising, loan rates to stay low a while: experts
Asia shares tick higher as spotlight stays on Fed Reserve's rates hike
Rate cycle turns as commercial banks hike fixed deposit rates
Rupee pares initial losses, surges 29 paise to close at 75.31 against USD
-
By Joice Alves
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro fell on Wednesday to its lowest level in one month against a strengthening dollar as the prospect of new Western sanctions on Russia added pressure to the European currency.
The euro was 0.15% lower versus the dollar at $1.08900 at 0800 GMT, after briefly touching a nearly one-month low of $1.08735.
The United States and its allies prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes", as heavy fighting and Russian airstrikes pounded the besieged port of Mariupol.
"A new round of sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced today by the U.S. and the EU, with any implications for energy exports likely to keep the euro under pressure," ING FX strategists Francesco Pesole and Chris Turner told clients.
French eurosceptic, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen closing in on President Macron in the polls ahead of this month's presidential elections "adds another threat to the euro", the ING strategists added.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, rose 0.12% to 99.600, after touching its highest since May 2020 of 99.759.
The index had gained 0.5% on Tuesday after Fed Governor Lael Brainard, typically seen as a more dovish policymaker, said she expected a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed.
The U.S. 2-year yield was at its highest level since January 2019, the 5-year yield at its highest since December 2018, and the benchmark 10-year yield rose to its highest since March 2019. [US/]
The Fed will release later in the day minutes of its March meeting that are expected to provide fresh details on its plans to reduce its bond holdings.
"What now matters is what the Fed does in May... and what signals it sends out regarding interest rates this year - several hikes of more than 25bp (basis points)?" said Antje Praefcke, FX Analyst at Commerzbank.
She added that as market have already priced in interest rate hikes, a confirmation of these expectations will likely have only a "marginally positive effect on the dollar".
Sterling was flat versus the dollar at $1.30690, after touching a three-week low against the greenback. [GBP/]
Bitcoin was 0.4% softer at $45,305.
(Reporting by Joice Alves, additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU