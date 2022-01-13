Germany's Covid-19 infections hit daily record of more than 80,000

-
ALSO READ
4 journalists at shut Hong Kong paper Apple Daily charged with collusion
Hong Kong police arrest former senior editor at now-defunct Apple Daily
Germany's daily Covid-19 infections reach record high of 65,000
UK reports new daily record for Covid cases, logs 88,376 infections
US shatters daily Covid-19 cases record again at 640,000 new infections
-
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Germany hit a new record of 80,430, according to data released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).
Seventy-two per cent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to official figures by the RKI and the Ministry of Health (BMG). At least 36.8 million people also received a booster vaccination.
However, 21 million people remain unvaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.
To facilitate a larger number of booster shots as well as to increase the overall vaccination rate, Germany purchased 5 million doses of the BioNTech or Pfizer vaccine from Romania with the approval of the European Union (EU), according to the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach.
"This is a significant improvement for booster vaccinations," Lauterbach said on Twitter on Wednesday. The additional vaccines would also go to 12- to 17-year-olds, which was particularly important to avoid school closures.
Germany recently tightened its Covid-19 restrictions again, making face masks mandatory in all schools. However, face-to-face learning would remain a top priority, the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the Laender (KMK) said when schools opened after the Christmas holidays.
"We need to pay even closer attention to the needs of children and young people. This means that we will not close schools until all other options have been exhausted," said Karin Prien, President of the KMK.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU