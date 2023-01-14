Germany's GDP grows 1.9% in 2022 despite difficult conditions: Destatis

-
ALSO READ
Germany set to enter recession in 2023 with 0.4% decline in GDP: Report
Helping Ukraine is 'self-preservation' for West: Finance chief Marchenko
France's GDP bounces back in Q2 after negative Q1 owing to foreign trade
Karen Bass becomes first Black woman to be elected Los Angeles mayor
French GDP growth slows to 0.2% in Q3 after 0.5% rebound in Q2
-
Germany's price-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 was 1.9 per cent higher than in the previous year, according to preliminary figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
Despite "difficult framework conditions", such as the consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rising energy prices, delivery bottlenecks and the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, the German economy "managed to perform well", Ruth Brand, president of Destatis, said in a statement.
The development of individual sectors varied considerably.
While some service branches, such as the transport and hospitality sectors, "profited from catch-up effects after almost all Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted", gross value added in the trade sector declined, Destatis noted.
The creative and entertainment industries also posted particularly strong 6.3 per cent growth of value-added.
"The significant increase in GDP in the past year should not obscure the losses caused by the crisis," Stefan Kooths, vice president and director of the Business Cycles and Growth Research Center at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), said in a statement on Friday.
"Without the energy price shock and persistent supply bottlenecks, economic output would have risen twice as strongly," Kooths added.
For 2023, IfW Kiel no longer fears a recession and expects GDP to grow by 0.3 per cent.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 13:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU