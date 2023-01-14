JUST IN
Germany's GDP grows 1.9% in 2022 despite difficult conditions: Destatis
China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook
Yen jumps as markets test Bank of Japan, inflation retreat lifts stocks
China demand growth optimism sets oil on track for strong weekly gain
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka plans to downsize military by half by 2030
As flour prices start to ease, pulses start becoming costlier in Pakistan
Unions seek full EY report for discussions on PSU general insurers rejig
China's estimated GDP growth rate out of reach for Beijing: WB report
Food supply at risk as banks in Pak reluctant to open letters of credit
China's exports slump 9.9% in December as global demand continues to drop
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to include Bolsonaro in riots probe
icon-arrow-left
US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration
Business Standard

Germany's GDP grows 1.9% in 2022 despite difficult conditions: Destatis

Germany's price-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 was 1.9 per cent higher than in the previous year, according to preliminary figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis)

Topics
Germany | German GDP

IANS  |  Berlin 

Germany
Photo: Unsplash

Germany's price-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 was 1.9 per cent higher than in the previous year, according to preliminary figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Despite "difficult framework conditions", such as the consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rising energy prices, delivery bottlenecks and the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, the German economy "managed to perform well", Ruth Brand, president of Destatis, said in a statement.

The development of individual sectors varied considerably.

While some service branches, such as the transport and hospitality sectors, "profited from catch-up effects after almost all Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted", gross value added in the trade sector declined, Destatis noted.

The creative and entertainment industries also posted particularly strong 6.3 per cent growth of value-added.

"The significant increase in GDP in the past year should not obscure the losses caused by the crisis," Stefan Kooths, vice president and director of the Business Cycles and Growth Research Center at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), said in a statement on Friday.

"Without the energy price shock and persistent supply bottlenecks, economic output would have risen twice as strongly," Kooths added.

For 2023, IfW Kiel no longer fears a recession and expects GDP to grow by 0.3 per cent.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Germany

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 13:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.