JUST IN
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka plans to downsize military by half by 2030
As flour prices start to ease, pulses start becoming costlier in Pakistan
Unions seek full EY report for discussions on PSU general insurers rejig
China's estimated GDP growth rate out of reach for Beijing: WB report
Food supply at risk as banks in Pak reluctant to open letters of credit
China's exports slump 9.9% in December as global demand continues to drop
Dollar wobbles as US inflation fuels hopes of slower Fed rate path
We count a lot on India's G-20 leadership: IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva
IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at 2.7%
Energy crisis driving inflation, slowing GDP, creating social turmoil: WEF
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Biden does not know what is in the classified documents, says White House
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka plans to downsize military by half by 2030

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said last year that military strategy reforms were needed to gear the island's army to face new challenges

Topics
sri lanka | military | Defence

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Friday announced plans to reduce the current strength of its military to half by 2030 to build a technically and tactically sound and well-balanced defence force, amid criticism that military expenditure was more than the allocation for health care and education in the 2023 budget.

The Army's strength is to be reduced to 100,000 by the year 2030, down from the current figure of 200,783. The strength would be limited to 135,000 by next year, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The overall aim of the strategic blueprint is to broach a technically and tactically sound and well-balanced defence force by the year 2030 in order to meet upcoming security challenges," the statement quoting the state minister of defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon said.

The defence allocation of 539 billion rupees in the budget 2023 drew criticism as the island nation faced its worst economic crisis since 1948.

Due to the forex shortage, Sri Lanka was unable to afford key imports, including fuel, fertilisers and medicines, leading to serpentine queues. For health and education, the 2023 budget has allocated over 300 billion rupees each.

Although the strength had been halved from around 400,000 since the conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) ended in 2009, the current strength of 200,000 was termed excessive.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said last year that military strategy reforms were needed to gear the island's army to face new challenges.

The Tamil minority and rights groups have been demanding the descaling of the military in the former battle zones in the conflict regions in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 16:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.