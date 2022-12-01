French GDP growth slows to 0.2% in Q3 after 0.5% rebound in Q2

-
ALSO READ
France's GDP bounces back in Q2 after negative Q1 owing to foreign trade
Germany set to enter recession in 2023 with 0.4% decline in GDP: Report
France registers slight spike in births after 6 years of gradual decline
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
US Prez Biden dismisses fear of recession even as GDP doubles down
-
France's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter (Q3) slowed down to 0.2 per cent in volume terms following a 0.5 per cent rebound in Q2, the country's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said.
Gross fixed capital formation was up by 1.7 per cent in Q3, contributing dynamically to GDP growth, especially through business investment in automobiles and computer services, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Overall, final domestic demand excluding inventories contributed to GDP growth by +0.4 points (after +0.3 points in Q2)," the institute added.
Although foreign trade accelerated in Q3, with imports up by 3.5 per cent and exports up by 2 per cent, the contribution of foreign trade to GDP growth was consequently negative for the second consecutive quarter, at -0.5 points after -0.2 points in Q2, INSEE said.
In Q3, France's household gross disposable income in current euros rose by 2.6 per cent due to the effect of the anticipated revaluation of basic retirement pensions and family benefits in July, and the payment of exceptional back-to-school aid to modest households.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 11:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU