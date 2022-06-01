Germany to send anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that his country will supply with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, stepping up arms deliveries amid criticism that isn't doing enough to help Kyiv.

Scholz told lawmakers that the government has decided to provide with IRIS-T missiles developed by together with other NATO nations.

He said will also supply with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

The announcements come amid claims at home and abroad that Germany has been slow to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia.

