Global Funds seeks $18bn to restore progress against AIDS, TB, malaria

-
ALSO READ
How the world's first malaria vaccine will protect against the parasite
Joe Biden unveils new national HIV/AIDS strategy on World AIDS Day
India reported reduction in malaria burden between 2019 and 2020: WHO
Fauci says Coronavirus pandemic diverted resources from fighting AIDS
WHO recommends broad use of world's first malaria vaccine
-
The Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria and the Presidents of five African countries have launched a fundraising campaign aiming at $18 billion to restore progress against AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), tuberculosis and malaria that has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"In the face of the catastrophic impact of Covid-19 on the fight against HIV, TB and malaria, the choice is stark: We either increase funding, or we abandon hope of finally defeating these epidemics by 2030," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund on Wednesday. He thanked the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa for co-launching the campaign.
According to the Global Fund's Results report, significant progress against AIDS, TB and malaria has been lost because of the Covid-19 pandemic and global resource needs have increased, hence a fundraising target higher than that in 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Global Fund said in a statement that the $18 billion would save 20 million lives between 2024 and 2026, and would reduce the mortality rate by 64 per cent across the three diseases by 2026, relative to 2020 levels.
This sum would also help avert more than 450 million infections or cases, and reduce the death toll across the three diseases to 950,000 in 2026, down from 2.4 million in 2020 and from four million in 2005.
In return, the fund would yield $31 for every $ invested in fighting the three diseases, further contributing to the achievement of the overall UN Sustainable Development Goal.
"We must increase support to countries to build more resilient, sustainable and inclusive systems for health. This is crucial for ending HIV, TB and malaria, defeating Covid-19 and protecting people from future infectious disease threats around the world," Sands said.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU