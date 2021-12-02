Joe Biden unveils new national HIV/AIDS strategy on World AIDS Day

-
ALSO READ
US warns residents against travelling to Germany, Denmark amid Covid surge
Unvaccinated people at double risk of re-infection from Covid: US CDC
Nancy Pelosi, Democrats call on Prez Biden to extend eviction ban
Mandatory school masks prevented Covid cases among kids: US CDC
US CDC classifies Delta variant of coronavirus as 'variant of concern'
-
US President Joe Biden has initiated a new HIV/AIDS strategy aimed at ending the epidemic by 2030, local news reported on Wednesday (local time).
According to CNN, Biden unveiled a new national HIV/AIDS strategy with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030. He said that centres around the kind of innovative community-driven solutions that will work
"It's a plan to make sure that the latest advances in HIV prevention, diagnosis, and treatment are available to everyone regardless of race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or other factors. It shouldn't matter where you live in the country or how much you make," he said.
"It takes on racial and gender disparities in our health system that for much too long affected HIV outcomes in our country, to ensure that our national responses are truly equitable," he added.
According to CNN, Biden in his speech also highlighted approving US 670 million dollars in the budget for ending the HIV epidemic.
Further, envisaging the strategy against AIDS, Biden mentioned the work involves include preventing new HIV infections, improving health outcomes for people with HIV, reducing health inequity and establishing a more coordinated effort to address the epidemic.
Earlier, the data shows that there are 1.1 million people in the US were living with HIV at the end of 2019.
World AIDS Day comes 40 years after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially reported the first cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU