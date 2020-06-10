JUST IN
Global natural gas demand set for biggest fall on record, says report

Consumption is set to slump by 4% this year, or twice the amount lost after the 2008 financial crisis, according to the International Energy Agency's Gas 2020 report.

As emphasised in the 2020 Budget speech, about 27,000 km of national gas grid pipeline would be completed in the coming years connecting Kutch to Kohima and Kashmir to Kanniyakumari
Global demand is expected to rise by just 1.5% annually to 2025, compared with a previous forecast of 1.8%.

The global natural gas market is poised for the biggest-ever drop in demand as a result of the Coronavirus crisis, an event that’s likely to hamper the industry’s growth for years to come.

Consumption is set to slump by 4% this year, or twice the amount lost after the 2008 financial crisis, according to the International Energy Agency’s Gas 2020 report. Global demand is expected to rise by just 1.5% annually to 2025, compared with a previous forecast of 1.8%.

“The record decline this year represents a dramatic change of circumstances for an industry that had become used to strong increases in demand,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director. “The Covid-19 crisis will have a lasting impact on future market developments, dampening growth rates and increasing uncertainties.”
