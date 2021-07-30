Gold eyes biggest weekly gain in over 2 months on US Fed signal

-
Gold prices were on track for their biggest weekly gain in more than two months on renewed signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not taper economic support and hike interest rates in the near term.
Spot gold was steady at $1,827.28 per ounce by 0256 GMT, having hit its highest since July 15 at $1,832.40 on Thursday.
It was on track for its biggest weekly gain since May 21, having risen 1.4% so far.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,832.00 per ounce.
These are "short term gains for gold, but not a trend change... I don't see gold changing anything about the dominant bias, at least until we can get through about $1,870-$1,880," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.
"The message (from the Fed) was we are going to gradually tighten and we're setting the stage for that," he added.
While the dollar index tried clawing up from a one-month low early on Friday, it was headed for its worst weekly performance since May.
A weaker dollar boosts the appeal of gold by making it cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Gold jumped as much as 1.4% on Thursday following Fed Chief Jerome Powell's remarks that the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" and that it was "ways away" from considering interest rate hikes.
Underpinning his views, data showed the U.S. economy grew solidly in the second quarter, but fell short of expectations.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% on Thursday, the first inflow in about a month.
Silver was flat at $25.53 per ounce but was headed for its first weekly gain in four weeks.
Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,652.71 per ounce, while platinum dropped 1% to $1,050.06.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Ramakrishnan M.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
