Gold prices increase on dollar, US Treasury bond yields retreat

-
ALSO READ
Global Markets: Stocks keep spirits up before US Fed meets
Global Markets: Shares and commodities keep climbing, so do bond yields
Investor wealth declines over Rs 2.23 trillion tracking weak markets
Global Markets: Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row
Xchanging Technology Services India settles case with markets regulator
-
Gold was on track for its second straight weekly gain on Friday as a slight retreat by the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields offered it support.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,740.99 per ounce by 0947 GMT. Bullion is up more than 0.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,741.60.
"A correction in the US 10-year Treasury yield, and indeed in the U.S. dollar index is offering a little bit of a lift to gold prices, but we've been up here before around the $1,745 level and gold's found some resistance," Ross Norman, an independent analyst, said.
"It doesn't feel like gold got a lot of momentum behind it or sufficient to push it through. We might require a convincing indication that these corrections in yield and the US dollar are more sustainable, and there's no evidence of that just now."
The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield eased after climbing more-than-one-year peak of 1.754% on Thursday, while the dollar gave up early gains.
The U.S. Federal Reserve this week repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero and expected higher economic growth and inflation this year.
Gold is often used as a hedge against higher inflation, but a recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields has weighed on the non-yielding commodity.
Palladium dropped 2.8% to $2,608.25 per ounce, after rising as much as 7.3% in the previous session. The auto-catalyst metal was on track for a near 11% weekly jump, its biggest since early November 2020.
"Volatility on the palladium market remains very high. Though the price is trading $100 lower today, the 'risk' of another surge in the short term is probably high," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.
Silver was steady at $26.05 and platinum was down 0.9% at $1,196.69.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU