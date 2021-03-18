Tech-heavy Nasdaq slides at open as bond yields spike to 14-month highs

-
ALSO READ
Global Markets: Stocks keep spirits up before US Fed meets
Investor wealth declines over Rs 2.23 trillion tracking weak markets
Global Markets: Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row
Global Markets: Shares and commodities keep climbing, so do bond yields
Xchanging Technology Services India settles case with markets regulator
-
The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped at the open on Thursday as bond yields hit 14-month highs after the Federal Reserve pledged to tolerate inflation and keep monetary policy loose through 2023.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.2 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 32928.16. The S&P 500 fell 20.6 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 3953.5, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 176.0 points, or 1.30%, to 13349.203 at the opening bell.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU