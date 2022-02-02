Gold prices hold near key level on support from weaker dollar

-
ALSO READ
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
Dollar heads for largest weekly fall in 8 months as longs lose faith
Dollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain
Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after US equities hit record highs
Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Federal Reserve's taper talk
-
By Asha Sistla
(Reuters) - Gold steadied around the important $1,800 level on Wednesday as a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields cushioned a jump in investor appetite for riskier assets.
Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,802.72 per ounce at 1037 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.1% to $1,802.90.
"Gold is very much a range-driven market at the moment," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
He added the metal was also unlikely to find direction in the near term as record high Euro zone inflation pressures the European Central Bank narrative that it would not raise interest rates this year. (Full Story)
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but tightening monetary policy would raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.
The expected interest rate hikes this year globally, starting with the Bank of England on Thursday, are also likely to the blunt the safe-haven boost from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis.
The metal was on Wednesday supported by remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that pushed back against potentially aggressive rate increases this year. The comments weakened the dollar, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also edged lower, providing further support to bullion. US/
Spot silver gained 0.7% to $22.79 an ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.8% to $1,035.62, and palladium XPD= advanced 0.6% to $2,378.24.
Analysts have said that an escalation in tensions involving Ukraine could drive palladium prices higher due to fears of a disruption in supply from Russia, a major producer of the metal.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU