Gold steady as improved risk appetite counters weaker dollar, yields

prices were steady on Wednesday, hovering close to the$1,800 psychological level, as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. bond yields countered risk appetite spurred by less-hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Spot was at $1,798.21 per ounce, as of 0449 GMT. In the previous session, bullion had touched $1,805.43 as investment demand strengthened.

U.S. futures were down 0.2% to $1,798.60.

"The shift towards a more risk-on approach by investors is probably gold-negative, however, the resultant weakness in the dollar helps gold, and the decrease in U.S. TIPS yields has provided support for gold," said Nicholas Frappell, a global general manager at ABC Bullion.

"(St. Louis Fed President James) Bullard's comments on the topic of a 50 bp rise is part of a tendency among Fed officials to soften the markets' take on the pace and extent of tightening in 2022."

A noted hawk, Bullard said on Tuesday he would argue for interest rate rises in March, May and June, but did not favour a half-point move.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

All three Wall Street benchmarks advanced on Tuesday and the energy index closed at a multi-year high, although seesaw trading reflected investor uncertainty about how to play the current market.

The dollar index eased off 19-month highs against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered near their lowest levels in a week, with investors pricing in a possibility that the Fed could raise rates as many as five times this year.

Spot silver was flat at $22.64 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,025.00 while palladium shed 0.1% to $2,359.73.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

