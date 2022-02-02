Gold steady as improved risk appetite counters weaker dollar, yields

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,350 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,600 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,500 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,130 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 48,070 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,360 a kg
Precious metals: Gold prices gain Rs 82; silver tumbles Rs 413
-
Gold prices were steady on Wednesday, hovering close to the$1,800 psychological level, as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. bond yields countered risk appetite spurred by less-hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.
Spot gold was at $1,798.21 per ounce, as of 0449 GMT. In the previous session, bullion had touched $1,805.43 as investment demand strengthened.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,798.60.
"The shift towards a more risk-on approach by investors is probably gold-negative, however, the resultant weakness in the dollar helps gold, and the decrease in U.S. TIPS yields has provided support for gold," said Nicholas Frappell, a global general manager at ABC Bullion.
"(St. Louis Fed President James) Bullard's comments on the topic of a 50 bp rise is part of a tendency among Fed officials to soften the markets' take on the pace and extent of tightening in 2022."
A noted hawk, Bullard said on Tuesday he would argue for interest rate rises in March, May and June, but did not favour a half-point move.
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
All three Wall Street benchmarks advanced on Tuesday and the energy index closed at a multi-year high, although seesaw trading reflected investor uncertainty about how to play the current market.
The dollar index eased off 19-month highs against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered near their lowest levels in a week, with investors pricing in a possibility that the Fed could raise rates as many as five times this year.
Spot silver was flat at $22.64 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,025.00 while palladium shed 0.1% to $2,359.73.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU